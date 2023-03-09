Update 5.0 Release Notes

Hi everyone!

We hope you're as excited as we are for the release of the latest DLC, Two Point Campus: School Spirits next week (missed the announcement? Take a look here!). Ahead of this DLC, we've got a meaty update for you with lots of bug fixes! Take a look at the release notes below for more info.

Release Notes - v5.0.123321

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue preventing bands from reaching the SU if it was moved whilst they were on route.

Fixed a crash caused by pre-built libraries on Spiffinmoore.

Fixed a missing translation on the Monthly Profit UI

Fixed an issue with VO on Mitton

Fixed graphical issues with Event Tiles

Updated the backgrounds for the room icons

Fixed an issue that stopped the balance updating if plots were bought while paused

Updated UI to reflect that room templates cannot be deleted whilst in placement mode.

Fixed an issue with student customisation altering animations.

Fixed an issue with Krampus outfit causing students to spew.

Fixed a bug preventing items being placed on Noblestead

Fixed a bug on lower graphics settings where shower pixelation would not be present whilst zooming in or out.

Fixed an issue with Faint and Swoon wall customisation alignment around windows

Fixed a bug with missing tooltip for Blaggard Invasions when using a gamepad.

Fixed a bug with inspector icons appearing through menus.

Fixed a bug where removing and reinstalling DLC meant DLC career goals did not return

Fixed an issue where Sci-Fi events could not be run in challenge modes

Fixed a bug with Time Tourism Ride clipping through walls

Fixed an issue where it was possible to get in a situation where doors are appearing inside each other (from duplicating)

Updated an icon in the Level Info screen for unowned DLC's

Fixed a bug with the soundtrack on the UI

Fixed a gamepad issue with the UI that locked the cursor.

Fixed a bug causing the wrong item to appear on the cursor after placing one previously.

Fixed an issue selecting cheeseball objectives

Stability improvements for out of memory crashes, and more

As always, if you find any issues, head over to the bugs section of the forum to let us know! We'll see you next week for the launch of School Spirits!