Hey everyone! Hope you’re doing well.

Got an update here. Slightly improved load times, but greatly improved FPS. Fixed a graphical error at the end of the 'Septic Seas' chapter. Fixed an event not triggering in the 'Escape' level.

Have fun and have a great day! Thanks!