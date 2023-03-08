Fractal Fly has now a new UI, the old one was very rough and needed a big polish !
And moreover, this update comes with a new fractal!
Here is a video to see how it looks:
Fractal Fly update for 8 March 2023
New stuff for Fractal Fly!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Fractal Fly Content Depot 1860121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update