Fractal Fly update for 8 March 2023

New stuff for Fractal Fly!

Build 10715018 · Last edited by Wendy

Fractal Fly has now a new UI, the old one was very rough and needed a big polish !
And moreover, this update comes with a new fractal!
Here is a video to see how it looks:

