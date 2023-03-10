🛠️PATCH 1.1.3.10 (03/10/2023)

Hi @everyone, we have been working hard resolving performance issues, bugs, and balance. We are happy to bring a new patch with major performance gains in many areas of the game. We felt that many players were experiencing performance issues, so hopefully, this helps. We have also been chasing many bugs that have been difficult to replicate, as they are error states that we have not seen on our end. Specifically, we have been working on the “End of Day” bug, and we have done many corrections and improvements that we think might fix some of the issues, but we are still trying to get to the bottom of it, so please let us know if issues persist.

Besides that, here are the updates for this new version:

🌱-New lighting setup for Main Lobby

⚡- Performance improvements to Glasshouse

⚡- Performance improvements to Machine Room

⚡- Performance improvements to West Wing

⚡- Performance improvements to Barren Lands

⚡- Performance improvements to Shipyard

⚡- Performance improvements to Pumping Grounds

🐞-Added extra resislancy to the end of day sequence

🐞-Planter input corrected

🐞-Mission announcement correction

🐞-Corrected Barrenlands Platforms

🐞-Corrected Greenhouse Platforms

🐞-Corrected Main Lobby Platforms

🐞-Fixed an issue with trying to spawn certain objects in specific languages

🐞-Fixed an issue with certain item tags not localizing properly

🐞-Fixed an issue with the shop menu initialization

🐞-Fixed issue with ai navigation when the target machine is removed

🐞-Fixed an issue with ai navigation while the local nav mesh is being calculated

🐞-Fixed issues with old input handlers