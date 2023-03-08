Added deadzone defaults for all joystick configs. ( Defaults were a quick add. Working on custom sliders for these later down the road.)
Frontiers Reach update for 8 March 2023
Hotfix #3 for Version 1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Pirates of Frontier's Reach Content Depot 1467591
Changed files in this update