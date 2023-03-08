 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frontiers Reach update for 8 March 2023

Hotfix #3 for Version 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10714917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added deadzone defaults for all joystick configs. ( Defaults were a quick add. Working on custom sliders for these later down the road.)

Changed files in this update

Pirates of Frontier's Reach Content Depot 1467591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link