Update 1.0.4.5 (Experimental)

Greetings! Update 1.0.4.5. brings the Operation Brimstone scenarios and paradrops in all attack/invasion scenarios to the experimental branch. This is our last planned major experimental build before Operation Husky update full release.

See the picture below for information on how to opt-in to the Experimental build if you’re interested in playing new updates early.



New Scenarios:

Operation Brimstone July/September Variants:

Operation Brimstone was a series of proposed Allied invasions of Sardinia between May and September, 1943. Historically, Operation Brimstone was never enacted and planning for the invasion was abandoned following the success of Operation Husky. In CAOS model two Brimstone scenarios. First, the most realistic, September Brimstone plan, and a second, higher intensity July variant assuming Operation Husky was directed against Sardinia.



Operation Brimstone (September)

Hypothetical scenario based on Allied proposals to invade Sardinia using US V Army in September 1943. To bring September Brimstone to life in CAOS we combine the proposed V Army order of battle for Operation Brimstone with the carrier air cover afforded to Operation Avalanche. Initial Axis defenses mirror their historical September 8 levels, joined by limited reinforcements from Corsica and Southern France after the invasion commences. In terms of playstyle, September Brimstone strikes a balance between the grinding attrition battles of Operation Husky and the maneuver centric warfare that dominates our Desert scenarios.

Operation Brimstone (July)

Hypothetical scenario using Operation Husky’s Allied order of battle against Sardinia. To compensate for overwhelming Allied strength, the Axis defenders receive substantial reinforcement from Corsica and mainland Italy. In July Brimstone the Allies must quickly seize ports to bring their vast forces ashore before Axis reinforcements can consolidate their positions further north and force a stalemate. July Brimstone starts off with rapid maneuvers as the Allies move off the beach and then transitions to a grinding battle of attrition as Axis reinforcements enter the fray.

AI Planning Improvements

We have extensively optimized the AI planning process and turn resolution times are notably improved. Operation Crusader resolution times are 60% faster, and Operation Husky or Gazala resolution times are 30% faster on average.

Gameplay Improvements/Bug Fixes:

Paradrops enabled for both attackers and defenders in ALL custom Attack and Invasion scenarios.

Static units no longer have stacking value or exert Zone of Control.

Added missing German Flak Battalion in Palermo at the start of Operation Husky.

Corrected Allied turn 1 air control in Operation Husky Expanded, it erroneously excluded Gela.

Order of battle updates to better reflect organization and readiness of US cavalry divisions 1939-1941.

Fixed a bug that caused the requisition menu to appear in Premade scenarios in hotseat games.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to see enemy reinforcements in the deployment box. (This still occasionally happens to turn 1 paratroopers, but should not affect other unit types.)

Before the Husky update is ready for its full release there are still a few content, feature additions, and bug fixes left outstanding.