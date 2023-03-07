 Skip to content

Super Mando update for 7 March 2023

Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10714815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed location of several doors to avoid being trapped
If you find a bug post indicating the level number for example level "1-3"

Thanks!

