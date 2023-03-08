Patch 1.9.2.5 Is Now Available!

Hello Lords & Ladies!
A new patch is now available. Here’s the rundown of what’s included in 1.9.2.5:
Changelog
Improvements
- There is now a maximum distance villagers will travel to during their free time, which is based on the location of their homes
- Upkeep categories’ ordering in the Book now follows the same order as the list of building categories in the build menu
- Villagers happiness tooltip positive and neutral colors are now easier to read
Fixes
It was possible for builders to reach construction sites and not do any work
The build menu scrolled back to the top after placing a monument part that featured several of them, hindering complex monument construction
Coins total from taxation could exceed the limit set for individual houses
Some resources in storage facilities weren’t displaying a numerical value for their available quantity (they now do even at 0)
The Builder’s Workshop was displayed at the end of the building list unless players reloaded their game
Rare case where the game displayed wrong quantities after switching resources assigned to a Warehouse/Granary/Market slot
Building upkeep costs
- Weren’t calculated correctly when pausing/unpausing a workplace
- Were wrongly modified when adding more workers, causing players to pay more than intended
Building upkeep costs were wrongly calculated The Sturdy Material edict’s effect wasn’t applied in the real calculation of the budget
The Sturdy Material edict’s effect wasn’t applied to maintenance costs from additional workers
Villagers crossing under a quarry were teleported on its ladder
Some tooltips had more empty space than intended
A number of Mod.io thumbnails’ colors were misinterpreted
Music wasn’t switching when players reached different Estate tiers
Changing the monk/nun dorms function could cause a crash
The Abbatial Gate – Major door wasn’t working
Quick reloading while the “Promote villagers to higher status” list was opened could cause a crash
Rare crash when downloading mods
Changed files in this update