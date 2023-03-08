 Skip to content

Foundation update for 8 March 2023

Patch 1.9.2.5 Is Now Available!

Patch 1.9.2.5 Is Now Available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Lords & Ladies!

A new patch is now available. Here’s the rundown of what’s included in 1.9.2.5:

Changelog

Improvements
  • There is now a maximum distance villagers will travel to during their free time, which is based on the location of their homes
  • Upkeep categories’ ordering in the Book now follows the same order as the list of building categories in the build menu
  • Villagers happiness tooltip positive and neutral colors are now easier to read
Fixes

  • It was possible for builders to reach construction sites and not do any work

  • The build menu scrolled back to the top after placing a monument part that featured several of them, hindering complex monument construction

  • Coins total from taxation could exceed the limit set for individual houses

  • Some resources in storage facilities weren’t displaying a numerical value for their available quantity (they now do even at 0)

  • The Builder’s Workshop was displayed at the end of the building list unless players reloaded their game

  • Rare case where the game displayed wrong quantities after switching resources assigned to a Warehouse/Granary/Market slot

  • Building upkeep costs

    • Weren’t calculated correctly when pausing/unpausing a workplace
    • Were wrongly modified when adding more workers, causing players to pay more than intended

  • Building upkeep costs were wrongly calculated The Sturdy Material edict’s effect wasn’t applied in the real calculation of the budget

  • The Sturdy Material edict’s effect wasn’t applied to maintenance costs from additional workers

  • Villagers crossing under a quarry were teleported on its ladder

  • Some tooltips had more empty space than intended

  • A number of Mod.io thumbnails’ colors were misinterpreted

  • Music wasn’t switching when players reached different Estate tiers

  • Changing the monk/nun dorms function could cause a crash

  • The Abbatial Gate – Major door wasn’t working

  • Quick reloading while the “Promote villagers to higher status” list was opened could cause a crash

  • Rare crash when downloading mods

