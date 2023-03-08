Patch 1.9.2.5 Is Now Available!

Hello Lords & Ladies!

A new patch is now available. Here’s the rundown of what’s included in 1.9.2.5:

It was possible for builders to reach construction sites and not do any work

The build menu scrolled back to the top after placing a monument part that featured several of them, hindering complex monument construction

Coins total from taxation could exceed the limit set for individual houses

Some resources in storage facilities weren’t displaying a numerical value for their available quantity (they now do even at 0)

The Builder’s Workshop was displayed at the end of the building list unless players reloaded their game

Rare case where the game displayed wrong quantities after switching resources assigned to a Warehouse/Granary/Market slot

Building upkeep costs Weren’t calculated correctly when pausing/unpausing a workplace

Were wrongly modified when adding more workers, causing players to pay more than intended

Building upkeep costs were wrongly calculated The Sturdy Material edict’s effect wasn’t applied in the real calculation of the budget

The Sturdy Material edict’s effect wasn’t applied to maintenance costs from additional workers

Villagers crossing under a quarry were teleported on its ladder

Some tooltips had more empty space than intended

A number of Mod.io thumbnails’ colors were misinterpreted

Music wasn’t switching when players reached different Estate tiers

Changing the monk/nun dorms function could cause a crash

The Abbatial Gate – Major door wasn’t working

Quick reloading while the “Promote villagers to higher status” list was opened could cause a crash