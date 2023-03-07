Platform improvements for the engine

Share · View all patches · Build 10714683 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 00:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

Before I work on some planned content features I am focusing in improving the engine as match as I can.

Updated OpenGL dependencies that fix a few bugs that caused crashes in certain platforms

Improved the crash reporting in order to improve the engine

Fixed a bug in the dodge ability

Reworked some of the rendering code in order to improve performance and prevent crashes some crashes that were occurring.

Please if you have any issues or crashes let me know