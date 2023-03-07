 Skip to content

Project Hedra update for 7 March 2023

Platform improvements for the engine

Before I work on some planned content features I am focusing in improving the engine as match as I can.

  • Updated OpenGL dependencies that fix a few bugs that caused crashes in certain platforms
  • Improved the crash reporting in order to improve the engine
  • Fixed a bug in the dodge ability
  • Reworked some of the rendering code in order to improve performance and prevent crashes some crashes that were occurring.

Please if you have any issues or crashes let me know

