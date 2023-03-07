Platform improvements for the engine

Hi,
Before I work on some planned content features I am focusing in improving the engine as match as I can.
- Updated OpenGL dependencies that fix a few bugs that caused crashes in certain platforms
- Improved the crash reporting in order to improve the engine
- Fixed a bug in the dodge ability
- Reworked some of the rendering code in order to improve performance and prevent crashes some crashes that were occurring.
Please if you have any issues or crashes let me know
Changed files in this update