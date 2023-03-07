PATCH NOTES 1.4.85 IS OUT!

Hello Survivor!
The Doctor won't leave here today until you're okey!
I'm paying close attention to your feedback!
PATCH NOTES
[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]
_- Improved English Language in the Art Gallery Puzzle for better understanding. "Loveless" to "Careless".
- Fixed the SaveRoom floor collision closer to the Elevator. If you didn't notice that, its ok._
If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.
I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!
I want you to have the BEST EXPERIENCE in my game!
Where are you going, Catherine?
Changed files in this update