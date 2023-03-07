 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 7 March 2023

PATCH NOTES 1.4.85 IS OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 10714562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivor!

The Doctor won't leave here today until you're okey!

I'm paying close attention to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Improved English Language in the Art Gallery Puzzle for better understanding. "Loveless" to "Careless".

  • Fixed the SaveRoom floor collision closer to the Elevator. If you didn't notice that, its ok._

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.
I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!

I want you to have the BEST EXPERIENCE in my game!

Where are you going, Catherine?

Changed files in this update

Depot 2303951
  • Loading history…
Depot 2303952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link