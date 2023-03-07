PATCH NOTES 1.4.85 IS OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 10714562 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 23:19:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivor!

The Doctor won't leave here today until you're okey!

I'm paying close attention to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Improved English Language in the Art Gallery Puzzle for better understanding. "Loveless" to "Careless".

Fixed the SaveRoom floor collision closer to the Elevator. If you didn't notice that, its ok._

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.

I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!

I want you to have the BEST EXPERIENCE in my game!

Where are you going, Catherine?