"Level Editing Update Part 1 of ?"

This update is small in size, but it brings major changes to map creation possibilities.

First of all. Thank you for your patience. This is the first major update of many for the game. It was slow to develop because it was very technical for me.

This "game" was made to create simple abstract worlds with. The major focus is on the "gallery" building and media sharing. But i saw people having difficulty simply creating a "normal room". Because of this, i worked on adding some tools to make things easier.

The game is still meant for building abstract worlds, but these new tools should make some things a lot easier to build

Painter Tool Changes:

Player can now create custom textures using media



You can use images, gifs, and videos(videos will be muted).

Players can now re-color and paint the individual faces of a block

The painter tool now copy and pastes the UV properties of a face

Added the ability to change the transparency of the color



Make sure to use a transparent shader!

Added Transform Tool



Lets you select multiple blocks, resize individual blocks, rotate, and duplicate.



You can snap to corners by holding V.

Added Corner Editing Tool



This will break some things such as movement, object placement, and cause texture warping. But its there if you want it.





UV Offset: Change the offset of a texture

UV Scale: Change the scale of a texture

UV Rotation: Change the rotation of a texture

Added tool descriptions and tips on the wheel menu

Added "creative mode"



press v when inside one of your maps (will not work while exploring a workshop or online url map)

Smaller Changes

Changed the ambience in the hub.

Images under 64x64 resolution will now have texture filtering disabled(for pixel art)

Added hub button confirmation window

Block destroyer tool now has infinite range

Removed the notification warnings about empty canvases that on level start (some players thought the map was broke when in reality the map had empty canvas templates for them to use).

Problems im aware of

Currently, using texture UV tools may not align them accurately. pressing up or down on the scroll wheel will either make an offset too far, or too close. It would have been easy to simply add an input field that lets you change the decimals accurately, however, these types of precision mechanics are not in the "abstract" spirit of the game.

Duplicating posters will load the media as if it is unique! (this will be fixed in a future update).

Whats next?

"Level Editing Update Part 1 of ?"

Since this is a gallery exploration sandbox, it leaves room open for many possibilities such as real time lighting and model importing. However none of this is confirmed. There are bigger issues to resolve at the moment. Such as: