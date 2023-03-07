Elephantasy: Flipside v1.4 Update

Hey gang! The game's been out for a whole week! Thank you to everyone who has bought the game already, and I hope you're all enjoying your time playing! I've been doing pretty regular bugfixes over this week, mostly in response to player feedback, but after this update I'll probably be slowing down unless there are major issues that need resolving. As always, however, feel free to report bugs to me via email or in the Steam discussion about the game. Now, onto the changes for 1.4!

_ELEPHANTASY: FLIPSIDE v1.4 PATCHNOTES

Fixed hard-lock where players would get stuck in the ceiling and be unable to escape. You should now automatically die and respawn if stuck in this way.

Fixed bug where players could drop held items during cutscenes/when they otherwise shouldn't be allowed to do so. Now players should only be able to drop held items when they are in total control.

Changed how lifting items like Keys, Gems, and Ore works. Previously, if you had the ring equipped to the primary item slot (E or B) it would auto-collect the item, whereas if you had it equipped to the secondary item slot (Q or X) it would lift it up instead. Now, if you have the ring equipped and use it, you will lift the item instead of automatically collecting it, regardless of which slot the ring is equipped to.

Changed the height boost thrown props would get when bouncing off of walls. It should now be marginally less silly and less prone to bugging out.

Tweaked wall jumping in conjunction with the magnifying lens. It should now be impossible (or at least significantly harder) to wall jump off of the same wall repeatedly for infinite height. Again, sorry Sylvie.

Removed extra herbs in the herb garden that would appear after the quest was completed. Now you should always get one herb per plant. Note that this change will only affect new save files; if you're playing on a file from before this update, this change will not apply to you unless you start a new game.

Tweaked cooking pot in Hidden Village that would spawn after picking up the nearby key. Now it should always be present in the room, regardless of the state of the key. Note that this change will only affect new save files; if you're playing on a file from before this update, this change will not apply to you unless you start a new game.

