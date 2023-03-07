Hello to the Blockade game community!

On behalf of the Project Administration and the Development Team, we congratulate the beautiful half of the gaming community on International Women's Day! On this beautiful spring day, We would like to wish you more warmth, good mood, beauty around and great female happiness. We wish you to have as many bright and sunny days as possible in your life! May there be fewer obstacles on your life path, but more joyful moments and surprises. We wish you to always feel your importance and value in this world, because you are real miracles! Happy holiday, dear ladies!

Let's go to the list of changes:

Innovations:

All players have been given gifts that can be found in the OTHER section of your BACKPACK. Gift contents: 25 coins, 50 M18 grenades, 25 M61 grenades, 25 shmels, 25 mortars, 25 mines, 25 Medkits L;

Expanded editions of "LADY" and "DESERT";

Weapons of the "LADY" edition have been added to the sale: Bizon, XM8, TEC9, Jackhammer, M700, Magnum 44, MG42, Shield, Frying pan, Vintorez;

Weapons of the "DESERT" edition have been added to the sale: Bizon, XM8, TEC9, Jackhammer, M700, Magnum 44, MG42, Shield, Frying pan, Vintorez;

Now each player will be able to see his position in the top of all players under the general top;

Added additional information on members in the clan (the last activity of the player, contribution to the progress of the clan per day, total contribution to the progress of the clan);

Added member roles in clans. In addition to the Clan Leader, a Deputy and a Recruiter will now appear. The clan deputy is appointed only by the Clan Leader, and can appoint Recruiters, as well as accept or expel clan members. Recruiters can consider applications to the clan. We warn the Clan Leaders that the Administration of the game is not responsible for the actions of the Deputies and Recruiters recruited by you. The clan leader independently decides whether it is possible to give positions to one or another clan member at his own peril and risk. Do not give positions to just anyone!;

Information about the player's contribution to the progress of the clan is saved even after he leaves the clan;

An event x2 experience has been launched from March 8 to March 12 inclusive;

A promotion for the sale of themed weapons and skins has been launched;

A special offer for the purchase of coins has been launched on the website of the alternative game store and in the game.

Changes:

Rework of the clans functionality;

Improved appearance of the clans window;

Improved clan search;

The appearance of the "DESERT" edition of the Vintorez weapon has been changed;

DESERT Edition weapons will now be on sale by February 23rd and May 9th.

Corrections:

Correction of errors related to the reporting system;

Other minor fixes.

Thank you all for your attention. Once again, Happy Holidays! Good luck in battle!