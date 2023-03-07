 Skip to content

Xross Dreams update for 7 March 2023

The hottest fixes. (v1.35 patch notes)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Xross Dreams, v1.35 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed a rounding error in Hive's pressure calculations. This means that Hold Time should gradually scale downward starting at 10 seconds, instead of how it used to never get slower until it immediately got way too fast.
  • Hive's cursor now appropriately moves downward when there is a visible Crush Wall.
  • Skeleton can no longer infinitely displace pieces.
  • Journey appropriately self-destructs in the rear position.
  • Under no circumstances is it possible to tag into a dead Dreamer.
  • Fighter's Puzzle damage targets altered to be possible with up-to-date damage calculations. The original Tech Bonus puzzle is now a Displacement Bonus puzzle.

