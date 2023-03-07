New patch(v0.8.0.21) is out bug fixes!

Hello everyone,

We have just pushed a new update (version 0.8.0.21) that fixes the bug of the quest task kill count. Thank you to all players who reported this issue to us, we really appreciate your help in improving the game!

In addition to this bug fix, we are also working on improving the player experience for new players in the next coming updates. We are excited to bring you more new content and features, so stay tuned for more updates!

As always, if you encounter any issues or have any feedback, please don't hesitate to let us know. Your feedback is valuable to us and helps us make Grace Online even better.

Thank you for your continued support!

Best,

Overlight Studio