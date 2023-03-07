Major Update 0.4.1.0 Released!

Major Update 0.4.1.0 has been released! It combines code from the 0.4.0.0 experimental branch with additional changes.

Performance Improvements

MegaFactory Titan has changed its entire rendering engine from the old OpenGL API to the more modern Vulkan API. This improves graphical performance in a lot of cases. In particular, stuttering due to regenerating graphics assets on the fly has been reduced, because Vulkan supports multithreaded rendering.

Many graphics cards, especially AMD cards, had poor driver support for OpenGL, which resulted in graphical glitches and poor performance. With Vulkan, these issues should be heavily alleviated.

In addition to graphical changes, there have been a number of small general CPU-side performance improvements as well.

Steam Workshop Support

Your Build Templates can now be uploaded to Steam Workshop. You can now give it a description, and then use the 'Upload to Steam' button to upload it. Note that you will need to accept Steam Workshop Legal Agreement to begin uploading. If you subscribe to anyone else's Build Templates, they will be automatically loaded in when you restart the game.

Steam Workshop Legal Agreement

Mod Support

You can now create mods and upload them to Steam Workshop from within the game. There is a button in the main menu which gives instructions on how to make a mod for the game, and it also lets you upload to Steam Workshop directly.

Graphics Improvements

With the new rendering engine comes a few graphical improvements as well. Bloom has been reworked to be more color-correct. Additionally, now the game supports Tone Mapping and HDR. The new patch also includes many more minor graphical tweaks as well.

Difficulty Tweaks

A new 'Easy' difficulty has been added, which is less punishing than the 'Normal' difficulty, while still retaining some of the challenge. It is for players who found 'Normal' too hard, but still don't want to play in Sandbox mode because they want to still encounter enemies and manage their money. 'Normal' difficulty has been tweaked to be slightly easier as well.

Full Changelist

Graphics