0.72.0 Update List

Build 10713995

Common:

Added an option to automatically open the shop when it refreshes. This feature can be toggled on/off in the shop interface.

Heroes:

Cowboy no longer reloads after using his skill.

Weapons:

New weapon: Hen - Has a chance to lay eggs when firing, which will explode after a set amount of time.

New weapon: Double Barrel - Fires bullets in two directions.

Revolver can now move and turn while reloading.

Bullets:

New bullet: Gold bullet - Has a chance to drop coins when hitting an enemy.

Upgrades:

New upgrade: Burst - Has a 2% to 20% chance to deal aoe damage.

New upgrade: Gold Drop - Increases coin drop rate by 2% to 20%.

New upgrade: Free Refresh - Grants 1 to 10 free refreshes.