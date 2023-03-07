0.72.0 Update List

Common:
Added an option to automatically open the shop when it refreshes. This feature can be toggled on/off in the shop interface.
Heroes:
Cowboy no longer reloads after using his skill.
Weapons:
New weapon: Hen - Has a chance to lay eggs when firing, which will explode after a set amount of time.
New weapon: Double Barrel - Fires bullets in two directions.
Revolver can now move and turn while reloading.
Bullets:
New bullet: Gold bullet - Has a chance to drop coins when hitting an enemy.
Upgrades:
New upgrade: Burst - Has a 2% to 20% chance to deal aoe damage.
New upgrade: Gold Drop - Increases coin drop rate by 2% to 20%.
New upgrade: Free Refresh - Grants 1 to 10 free refreshes.
Changed files in this update