- Hell Frozen Over released.
- Brown Water, Black Berets: fixed the US Army counters that were not loading their graphics.
- Battle Generator: attempted fix for scenarios sometimes counting double when ending for leader/campaign stats.
- Battle Generator: fixed a crash bug with the Chaos & Confusion event when units had not yet arrived as reinforcements.
- Battle Generator: added restricted map areas for the large maps (Red Star, Hell Frozen Over) when smaller forces are involved.
- Battle Generator/Scenario Editor: added fog and williwaw options on SSR settings screen.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 7 March 2023
07 Mar 23 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
