Version 1.2

New features:
- Complete overhaul of levels 1-14, we were interested in making the beginning of the game more exciting, fun, varied, challenging and less repetitive. The levels are much less repetitive, less boring running phases, more action, new traps, enemies, platforms, destructible objects and much more. In addition, all levels have received a running level check so that all jump passages are smooth.
Improvements:
- Level 1-9 balancing adjusted so that, for example, after level 2 you can safely buy an attribute improvement in the store at Arosk.
- Level 3-7 screen added that shows how many training rooms are left.
- Neutral robots now have a better hit sound so the player understands directly that these are not enemies.
- Cheer animations neutral robots improved.
- Arrow tower and artillery plant have received hurt particles.
- Lvl 35: A passage that was very frustrating has been somewhat mitigated.
- Lvl 34 now has a second checkpoint. The lorries now spawn repeatedly for this in a short period of time.
- Speed end boss increased so that intended effect occurs.
- Renamed achievement "Play Eyo for a total of X minutes" to "Play Eyo Levels for a total of X minutes" so that it is clearer that this means pure level play time and not total Steam play time.
- The teleporters no longer teleport you instantaneously, now there is an animation.
- Tutorial text in the store clarified which rewards are one-time and which are repeatable.
Bugs fixed:
- Fixed small bugs in the animations of the neutral robots.
- Story level 3: A talking person was assigned to the wrong text passage.
- lvl 21 gameover areas reworked
- Droid slug: fixed animation bug at the end of the walking animation.
- Minetank graphics bug on respawn fixed.
- Some spawnrooms of a special type were always respawned after death, even if they were already triggered before the checkpoint. Is now fixed.
- Level 14 Eyo could glitch up a slanted wall, is now no longer possible.
- In level 6, you can no longer move a movable crate against the wall in such a way that you can't use it afterwards.
- Localization on worldmap did not work yet. Fixed now.
- Eyo was glitching when standing still on some moving platforms due to an issue with an animation. Bug has been fixed.
- Tower plant and mine tank stopped playing the exploding sound after a player respawn. This has now been fixed
- Projectiles could not pass through switches and buttons, this was sometimes very annoying. Now projectiles pass the switches.
- lvl 35: Hint sign had a distortion in the German translation, fixed.
- Fixed bug that made the shield inactive after blocking a shot.
- lvl 44 glitch fixed
- In the equipment scene the salvo blowpipe was not displayed correctly
- Fixed display glitch in the store where the font was partially stuck in icons and images
- Fixed a bug at the start of the game where the sound and music volume was only adjusted to the volume selected in the settings menu after approx. 3 seconds
- Fixed the incorrect timing for 2 stars at level 5.
- Bug where you were directed in the wrong order when scrolling back through the menu
- Shields are set to inactive on back
- Translation level finish window fix
- Level 34: hint sign did not extend properly, bug fixed
Hint:
- because level 1-14 and 34 have been decisively renewed regarding the star reward, the leaderboards of these levels will be reset
