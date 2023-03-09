Patch 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10713874 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey there Founders, we've got another small hotfix for you all today featuring some various changes and bug fixes. Read on for more details!

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

Changes and New Features

Added a blink effect to the Tech Web button on the top bar during the linear tutorial. This blink effect will start part way through the tutorial until the player has opened the tech web. If the Tech Web had been opened prior this blink will not occur

Fixes