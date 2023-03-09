Patch 1.0.3

Hey there Founders, we've got another small hotfix for you all today featuring some various changes and bug fixes. Read on for more details!
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
Changes and New Features
- Added a blink effect to the Tech Web button on the top bar during the linear tutorial. This blink effect will start part way through the tutorial until the player has opened the tech web. If the Tech Web had been opened prior this blink will not occur
Fixes
Fixed an issue where employees could get stuck when dismantling a storage container that held resources being used for construction
- This fix will stop this from happening going forward. If you have a save with stuck employees, try pausing/canceling any construction jobs and then resuming them after the patch.
Fixed a few rare crashes that could occur
