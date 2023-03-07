-Fixed a few UI Bugs and a Typo with the bonus level
-Fixed a bug causing failed endings at times with the new Swamp bonus level
Planet Surfer update for 7 March 2023
Patch 1.2.1 (UI Updates)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Fixed a few UI Bugs and a Typo with the bonus level
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update