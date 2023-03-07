 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Planet Surfer update for 7 March 2023

Patch 1.2.1 (UI Updates)

Share · View all patches · Build 10713872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a few UI Bugs and a Typo with the bonus level
-Fixed a bug causing failed endings at times with the new Swamp bonus level

Changed files in this update

Depot 2098391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link