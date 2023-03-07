Patch version 0.5.8 is now live!

PATCH 0.5.8

NEW CONTENT:

Added a new weapon, proximity mines.

BALANCE:

Adjusted prices for unlocking weapons (previously 250, now 350).

Made XP pickup larger for more visual clarity and added a larger XP pickup. Larger XP is dropped by bosses and it should help reduce some clutter from the screen by not having so many pieces on the map.

FIXES:

Fixed a bug causing a crash if you selected projectile speed upgrade while using the lightning gun or laser gun.

Fixed the enemy king not shooting bullets when firing.

Fixed an issue that was causing more XP to drop then intended, but hopefully it doesn't effect balance of leveling up to much. Will revisit this if it ends up being an issue.

Fixed issue causing version number to move around when changing menus.