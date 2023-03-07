Ship Customization Update
Sail Early Access v1.0.20c
- Added Ship Customization
- Improved Water Bucket Mechanics
- Added Hot Cold Feature to Treasure Detector
- Added Analytics Tracking to Gameplay
- Fixed Treasure Quests
- Added Weapon Shop to Hideout
- Added Ship Shop to Hideout
- Added Ship Swapping Option in Hideout
- Added 2 New Achievements
- Added Flags that Unlock with Achievements
- Added Steam Achievements Support
Report any Bugs in the Community Discussion
