Sail update for 7 March 2023

Ship Customization!!!

Build 10713840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ship Customization Update

Sail Early Access v1.0.20c


New Features & Fixes

  • Added Ship Customization
  • Improved Water Bucket Mechanics
  • Added Hot Cold Feature to Treasure Detector
  • Added Analytics Tracking to Gameplay
  • Fixed Treasure Quests
  • Added Weapon Shop to Hideout
  • Added Ship Shop to Hideout
  • Added Ship Swapping Option in Hideout
  • Added 2 New Achievements
  • Added Flags that Unlock with Achievements
  • Added Steam Achievements Support

Report any Bugs in the Community Discussion

