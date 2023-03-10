Hello friends of Duda's Village

A new month begins, and a new update is launched. EA 0.9.0 brings you the much-desired opportunity to join the illustrious circle of animal breeders.

You can now visit a carpenter in his shop in the village and you can sell your surplus animals to Lydia.

The artisan market has been refurbished and the artisans now have new wares for you to buy, but what are we waiting for? Plunge into the fray!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.9.0

ADDED

Home decor expansion: We have added more than 120 new items to decorate the interior and exterior of your home. You can get these new items at the Furniture Store and in the Artisan Market.

New feature: Animal breeding. At Lydia's ranch you can now buy both male and female animals. If both, a male and a female, live together in the same structure, when they are adult, well cared for and have free space in the structure, they will breed.

New feature: Sell your animals at Lydia's Ranch.

New villager: Geppetto, a local carpenter.

New location: Furniture Store.

Artisan market: We have given it a new look and the artisans sell new products.

Farm animals relieve themselves in real time.

The character leaves footprints on the ground as he/she walks.

More wildlife.

Bridges to cross the river in the mountains.

Tenants in the houses you build.

The village comes to life when there are special events.

An option for a static camera view in the game settings.

Villagers' daily routines.

Smithy opening hours.

Some user interfaces have been improved.

Music plays more often.

Improved e-scooter handling.

FIXED