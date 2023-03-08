 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chicken Invaders Universe update for 8 March 2023

Game version 131

Share · View all patches · Build 10713755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yet more anti-cheat. Enough said.

More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/ciu-version-131/27473

Changed files in this update

CIU WindowsEXE Depot Depot 1510462
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link