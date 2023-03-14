3.30.0 Release

While we're in the lull after a wonderful Friendship Festival Event, we have some quality-of-life updates that we would like to share with all of you wonderful Dragon Trainers!

General:

• Fixed an issue where Players can enter the Hatchery while mounted on a dragon

• New default Face Decals and Scars have been added to Character Creation

• Fixed an issue with player shadows not displaying correctly

• Dragon customization has been updated to only display available skins for the currently selected dragon

• Game Settings have a new look with some updated features