School of Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon update for 14 March 2023

3.30.0 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 10713747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While we're in the lull after a wonderful Friendship Festival Event, we have some quality-of-life updates that we would like to share with all of you wonderful Dragon Trainers!

General:
• Fixed an issue where Players can enter the Hatchery while mounted on a dragon
• New default Face Decals and Scars have been added to Character Creation
• Fixed an issue with player shadows not displaying correctly
• Dragon customization has been updated to only display available skins for the currently selected dragon
• Game Settings have a new look with some updated features

