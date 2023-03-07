Huge update! v0.3.4 - Soda effects, achievements, new start screen

Hello to my playtesters,

It's been a while since the last update but I have been working hard on new features and polish! This update adds game-changing mechanics to sodas! Each soda now has a unique effect that will be fun to play around with, and can help you to clear levels and get more caps, or give you more challenge. Please check each one out and let me know what you think of them! I hope you enjoy it.

On top of that, I've added steam achievements. I'm not too sure whether you will see them in the test version or not, so let me know if they work or not!

There's a new start screen too, so it's worth opening the game again just to see it ;)

Some bug fixes, polish and improvements have been made as well, if you encounter any problems let me know.

Please check out the game and let me know your thoughts!

Cole