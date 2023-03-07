- Leaderboard global now has a "My Score" / "Top Score" toggle
- Your time on the leaderboard is now highlighted
- Fixed unknown dinput devices crashing the game
- Fixed keyboard modifier mapping
- Epilepsy warning stays for a minimum amount of time (if it loads too quickly)
ENTROPOLY update for 7 March 2023
v1.0.1
