ENTROPOLY update for 7 March 2023

v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10713726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Leaderboard global now has a "My Score" / "Top Score" toggle
  • Your time on the leaderboard is now highlighted
  • Fixed unknown dinput devices crashing the game
  • Fixed keyboard modifier mapping
  • Epilepsy warning stays for a minimum amount of time (if it loads too quickly)

