Patch Notes v2.26



Version: Rocket League v2.26

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 3/7/2023, 4 p.m. PST / 3/8/2023, 12 a.m. UTC

Average Wait Time (Matchmaking)

An “Average Wait Time” counter has been added to the matchmaking search screen Average Wait Time is based on the player population of the Regions and Playlists you select, and your Rank or skill level in those playlists

Time is displayed in minutes and seconds Example: “Average Wait Time: 1:15”

In the unlikely event that the wait time is longer than 10 minutes, the message changes to “Average Wait Time: > 10 Minutes”

For brand new Game Modes, LTMs, or Playlists with no Rank or skill history, the Average Wait Time counter may be hidden for a short period of time.