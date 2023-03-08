 Skip to content

Rocket League update for 8 March 2023

Patch Notes v2.26

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Version: Rocket League v2.26

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 3/7/2023, 4 p.m. PST / 3/8/2023, 12 a.m. UTC

The Headlines

  • v2.26 prepares Rocket League for Season 10. Additional patch notes will be posted when Season 10 begins on 3/8/2023, 8 a.m. PST / 4 p.m. UTC

Changes and Updates

Average Wait Time (Matchmaking)

  • An “Average Wait Time” counter has been added to the matchmaking search screen

    • Average Wait Time is based on the player population of the Regions and Playlists you select, and your Rank or skill level in those playlists

  • Time is displayed in minutes and seconds

    • Example: “Average Wait Time: 1:15”
    • In the unlikely event that the wait time is longer than 10 minutes, the message changes to “Average Wait Time: > 10 Minutes”

  • For brand new Game Modes, LTMs, or Playlists with no Rank or skill history, the Average Wait Time counter may be hidden for a short period of time.

  • The Playlist Population meme generator indicator has been removed from the top-right corner of the Casual, Competitive, and Extra Modes menus

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed cosmetic bugs:

    • Huntress Decal for Dingo
    • Blockparty Decal on Painted Car Bodies
    • Titanium White Standard Boost
    • Animated Decals on painted variants of Hotshot Body

  • Fixed a bug causing Special Edition Infinite Yankii RL wheels to appear as normal Yankii RL wheels

  • [Xbox] Fixed a bug causing the first character to disappear when using the Xbox virtual keyboard to enter a team name

  • [PS] Unable to purchase credits after browsing contents for more than 10 minutes

  • [PC] Fixed a stability bug causing a crash on game exit

  • Fixed a bug causing incorrect camera and car placement when rapidly navigating shots in Custom Training

Known Issues

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here

