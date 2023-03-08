Patch Notes v2.26

Version: Rocket League v2.26
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 3/7/2023, 4 p.m. PST / 3/8/2023, 12 a.m. UTC
The Headlines
- v2.26 prepares Rocket League for Season 10. Additional patch notes will be posted when Season 10 begins on 3/8/2023, 8 a.m. PST / 4 p.m. UTC
Changes and Updates
Average Wait Time (Matchmaking)
An “Average Wait Time” counter has been added to the matchmaking search screen
- Average Wait Time is based on the player population of the Regions and Playlists you select, and your Rank or skill level in those playlists
Time is displayed in minutes and seconds
- Example: “Average Wait Time: 1:15”
- In the unlikely event that the wait time is longer than 10 minutes, the message changes to “Average Wait Time: > 10 Minutes”
For brand new Game Modes, LTMs, or Playlists with no Rank or skill history, the Average Wait Time counter may be hidden for a short period of time.
-
The Playlist Population meme generator indicator has been removed from the top-right corner of the Casual, Competitive, and Extra Modes menus
Bug Fixes
Fixed cosmetic bugs:
- Huntress Decal for Dingo
- Blockparty Decal on Painted Car Bodies
- Titanium White Standard Boost
- Animated Decals on painted variants of Hotshot Body
Fixed a bug causing Special Edition Infinite Yankii RL wheels to appear as normal Yankii RL wheels
-
[Xbox] Fixed a bug causing the first character to disappear when using the Xbox virtual keyboard to enter a team name
[PS] Unable to purchase credits after browsing contents for more than 10 minutes
[PC] Fixed a stability bug causing a crash on game exit
Fixed a bug causing incorrect camera and car placement when rapidly navigating shots in Custom Training
Known Issues
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here
