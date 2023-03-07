Start11 1.4.11 Changelog (Released: 03/07/2023)
03/07/2023
- Version updated to 1.4.1.1 (1.41 in UI)
- Addresses the issue with parts of the tray not painting when in experimental center mode on Win11 22H2 Moment 2 and a further tweak to taskbar transparency being lost due to an OS bug on the same update.
03/06/2023
- Version updated to 1.4.1.0
- Fix for taskbars without blur losing transparency after screen change events when on moment 2 due to a new OS bug
- Fix for Win10 menu mode being left in A-Z picker mode if closed when in that mode
- Fix for Win10/11 folder groups having the wrong order of icons painted when collapsed sometimes
- Fixed an issue with if you set a custom taskbar color to black and then disable blur and set transparency to 0% (aka fully transparent) then the taskbar turned solid instead
- Updated localization files with new text.
03/04/2023
- Version updated to 1.4.0.5 (1.4 in UI)
- A fix for the taskbar controls being misaligned on the taskbar on a tablet when you have, at some point, used a custom scaling factor and have resized the taskbar.
- A tweak for resizing taskbars in that mode to workaround a rounding error and refreshes the taskbar blur after screen resolution changes etc.
- Adjusted small mode taskbar to have larger icons on ‘Moment2’ as the start button + taskview etc buttons are larger on that OS in that state so increased to match a bit better
03/03/2023
- Version updated to 1.4.0.4 (1.4 in UI)
- Fixes the position of the new search box on the taskbar with ‘moment 2’ when the multiline taskbar is enabled or the taskbar is on top.
- Small-mode taskbar items now have a wider active indicator bar under them
- A tweak to the detection of the touch-optimized taskbar capable hardware
- A tweak to swapping from large/small icons when switched to autohide mode
- Improved WB compatibility so a WB skin now correctly shrinks the start button
03/02/2023
- Versioned as 1.4.0.3 on the file itself (1.4 in UI)
- Fixes a slow taskbar issue with enhanced taskbar on
- Makes the search box shift over correctly when clicked when the taskbar is showing the search box and Start11 is in experimental center mode
- Fixes a jump to invisible default buttons issue on the config when jumping to default buttons is enabled in some mouse driver
- Allows the taskbar to paint black
- Tweaks the sync pins code to see if that helps with a report of it looping.
- Forces autohide taskbars to medium bar size as the new Windows 11 taskbar only supports that
03/01/2023
- Build updated to 1.4.0.2 (Start 11 ‘About’ will still read 1.4, however).
- Addressing compatibility issues associated with KB5022913
- Fixed the issue with the secondary taskbars when in only show buttons on the monitor the window is on mode and also a fix for the line on the taskbar not appearing over some parts of the taskbar correctly
02/27/2023
- Updated S11 to 1.4 which (hopefully) will address the issues introduced with the new Windows taskbar in Windows 11 build: 22621.1324 and beta/dev channel insider
