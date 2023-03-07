Release of v0.2.9

Content for v0.2.9

Most of the new content focusses on expanding the Marion-route, which previously ended whenever the option to marry him was selected. Now, the route is expanded to include several sex scenes as well as setting up some of the earlier conflicts that will unfold in future updates.

Additionally, some extra art has been worked into the game, updating some older pieces such as above, Sarah and Atilla's first encounter, among other pieces.

Also included for players, the game now has a "Hide UI" button on the bottom of the screen, allowing players to hide the overlay whenever they want to see the art without obstruction.