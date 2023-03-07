Update in regards to the recent key bug

I hope to have fixed the key bug for the Liminal Spaces map. If you were experiencing this bug and lost any money, please reach out to me on discord and I will correct it for you:

Discord: Twisted Corridor 👻#5715

Channel: https://discord.gg/n54VXN5AaJ

I am very sorry to anyone this has affected! If you previously and successfully purchased the Liminal Spaces key, you should have automatically gotten a refund.

Sorry again and please reach out on discord if you lost any money!