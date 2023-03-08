RELEASE BUILD PATCH NOTES

We've reworked the backgrounds for the Grass, Barren, Snow and Ice biomes. Now you can enjoy better landscapes while you dig through their ecosystems.

Fixed a bug preventing you from unlocking the Alien Sector. Apologies to all space travelers who ran out of fuel looking for it and are now drifting in space forever.

Made adjustments to texts leading to the New Game+. Leonidas hints should be clearer now, or he will be fired.

Your Space Encyclopedia has been updated with a new version, now including descriptions of the enemies you have defeated. Like a dating app except you've already swiped left.

You will now get to meet more people after you get the True Ending wink wink.

Action input (RB or E) is now dynamically displayed depending on the closest player’s

controller. YEAH, ok, we didn't think anything clever about this one.

Made several adjustments to localization texts. Your Galactic Translators are operational now. Celebrate in your respective mother tongues.