DIG - Deep In Galaxies update for 8 March 2023

RELEASE BUILD PATCH NOTES

8 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • We've reworked the backgrounds for the Grass, Barren, Snow and Ice biomes. Now you can enjoy better landscapes while you dig through their ecosystems.

  • Fixed a bug preventing you from unlocking the Alien Sector. Apologies to all space travelers who ran out of fuel looking for it and are now drifting in space forever.

  • Made adjustments to texts leading to the New Game+. Leonidas hints should be clearer now, or he will be fired.

  • Your Space Encyclopedia has been updated with a new version, now including descriptions of the enemies you have defeated. Like a dating app except you've already swiped left.

  • You will now get to meet more people after you get the True Ending wink wink.

  • Action input (RB or E) is now dynamically displayed depending on the closest player’s
    controller. YEAH, ok, we didn't think anything clever about this one.

  • Made several adjustments to localization texts. Your Galactic Translators are operational now. Celebrate in your respective mother tongues.

  • Several minor fixes and polishing to improve your game experience. The type you won't notice but makes your game experience way better. We hope!

