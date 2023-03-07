 Skip to content

Overrun Survivors update for 7 March 2023

Update v.0.7.22-Hotfix

Update v.0.7.22-Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfix:
  • Fixed Nebulon Ranged AI projectile indicator issue
  • Fixed issue where drone enemies caused freeze if controller vibration enabled
  • Fixed issue where controller stuck during skill select if stats side window was open
  • Fixed issue where sometimes the player could not pick up gems
  • Fixed Settings Menu save button controller navigation problem
  • Fixed Fire Stomp and Fire Exploder VFX vanish problem

Some players reported a weird situation where the player slowed down during GIGAROBO spawn but it did not happen during our game test sessions. We could not reproduce the same problem. We hope it is fixed with this update.

Please inform us if you encounter the same issue too: contact@midquestgames.com

We appreciate your patience and support as we work to make this game even better.

Join our Discord Channel for Bug reporting and suggestions:
https://discord.gg/98sF4xMJUA

