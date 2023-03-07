Update v.0.7.22-Hotfix

Bugfix:

Fixed Nebulon Ranged AI projectile indicator issue

Fixed issue where drone enemies caused freeze if controller vibration enabled

Fixed issue where controller stuck during skill select if stats side window was open

Fixed issue where sometimes the player could not pick up gems

Fixed Settings Menu save button controller navigation problem

Fixed Fire Stomp and Fire Exploder VFX vanish problem

Some players reported a weird situation where the player slowed down during GIGAROBO spawn but it did not happen during our game test sessions. We could not reproduce the same problem. We hope it is fixed with this update.

Please inform us if you encounter the same issue too: contact@midquestgames.com

