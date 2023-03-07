 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rally: Endless Conquest update for 7 March 2023

Hotfix V.602

Share · View all patches · Build 10713043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Updated the "Peace Treaty" and "Pact of Aggression" treasures to correctly work with the orc faction
-Toned down the health and damage of the final army on easy difficulty

Changed files in this update

Depot 1885201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link