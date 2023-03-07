-Updated the "Peace Treaty" and "Pact of Aggression" treasures to correctly work with the orc faction
-Toned down the health and damage of the final army on easy difficulty
Rally: Endless Conquest update for 7 March 2023
Hotfix V.602
-Updated the "Peace Treaty" and "Pact of Aggression" treasures to correctly work with the orc faction
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update