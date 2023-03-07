PATCH NOTES 1.4.81 IS OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 10712694 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 18:46:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

The Doctor is still here!

I'm paying close attention to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

- Improved Character interaction with Items, you shoud no longer close the "Collecting Item Screen" by just moving the Character. You should use the same interact button now to interact and close interaction screen.

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.

I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!

I want you to have the BEST EXPERIENCE in my game!

Where are you going, Catherine?