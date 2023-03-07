Hi all!

I was on break from game development now I'm back. This is just a quick crash fix and a edit just in case. There will be more things to come I'm working on the new kingdom that was suppost to come around October 2022 but I lost everything so I had to rework all again. It takes some time to make events and quests so hope you will try it when it's out. For now this is all I can offer.

Cheers!

Added:

-Added 5 Ink in tutorial/prologue area so you can test out saves

Removed/Fixed:

-Removed the Blackjack event from tutorial area to prevent crashes (it had to do with swiches and I didn't have time to rework since I can just remove it faster)