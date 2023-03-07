Farm Together Contest!

Share · View all patches · Build 10712468 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Howdy, Castaways! 🏝️

Have you been having fun on multiplayer? Well, it’s time to elevate that to the power of frog 🐸

Frogboy wants to see which group of castaway friends will set up the most beautiful farm! 💚

Gather on multiplayer and start plotting the land! The top 3 groups of farmers will get:

$200 Steam gift card - 1st place,

$120 Steam gift card - 2nd place,

$80 Steam gift card - 3rd place,

And a plus of $10 x5 Steam gift cards - to be raffled among all participants!

Follow the rules, partner 🌾

Take an in-game screenshot showing your group’s farm and share it on the #farm-together channel over our Discord server , pinging all your team members. They must also be visible on the screenshot;

, pinging all your team members. They must also be visible on the screenshot; A group must have at least two players (remember that to be able to play the game together, the players must be friends on Steam);

React to your fellow castaways’ submissions with the "IkoneiHeart" emoji! The reactions will be taken into consideration in the judging process (but will not be the sole deciding factor), which will be carried out by the dev team. Reactions manipulation will be punished with disqualification;

Deadline: March 21st, 1 PM EST.

Prizes 🌻

First place : $200 Steam gift card

: $200 Steam gift card Second place : $120 Steam gift card

: $120 Steam gift card Third place : $80 Steam gift card

: $80 Steam gift card + Raffle with all contest participants: $10 x5 Steam gift cards

Note that each Steam gift card will be sent to only one of the team members, it’s the team’s responsibility to split it.

Good luck 🍀

Make sure to join our Discord island along with your gaming friends!

And if you are in need of finding farming partners to be able to participate, invite other server members on the #looking-to-play channel.

It’s time to get your hands dirty!

Snowcastle Games