2023 Season 2 Release [2023.03.07.02]



It is time for iRacing to shift into 2023 Season 2! This release contains both content and upgrades for 2023 Season 2, which officially starts on March 13th! This season update includes three new cars: Late Model Stock, Ray FF1600, and Renault Clio R.S. V. Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto joins the iRacing roster of racetracks. The iRacing UI has undergone an architectural and stylistic refresh, and has been rebranded as iRacing! A new Auto Fuel feature has been added, and we have improved our Start Zone logic for jump start assessments. A new dynamic brake audio system has been enabled for the GT3, GT4, GTE, and Touring Car classes. The New Damage Model is now also in effect for Ray FF1600 and Toyota GR86. Our iRacing AI have completed their latest round of training which includes 4 new cars and 26 new track configs. Welcome to iRacing 2023 Season 2!

Season highlights include:

Late Model Stock

Ray FF1600 (FREE!)

Renault Clio R.S. V

Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto (2 configs)

iRacing (UI) Visual Refresh

New “Auto Fuel” refuel mode

Start Zone Jump Start Assessment Improvements

Dynamic Brake Audio System (GT3, GT4, GTE, and Touring Cars)

New Damage Model for Ray FF1600 and Toyota GR86

AI Racing for 4 Cars (Late Model Stock, Mercedes-AMG W13 E Performance, Ray FF1600, and Renault Clio R.S. V)

AI Racing at 26 Track Configurations (Atlanta Motor Speedway - Oval, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - Club, Historic, Moto, and National, Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto - Grand Prix and Moto, Circuit Park Zandvoort - Chicane, Club, Grand Prix, National, and Oostelijk, Circuit Zolder - Alternate and Grand Prix, Darlington Raceway, Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Nashville Superspeedway, Oxford Plains Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Suzuka International Racing Course - East, Moto, West, and West w/chicane, Twin Ring Motegi - Grand Prix and West.)

Hundreds of new and optimized official iRacing vehicle setups

Visit our 2023 Season 2 features page here: https://www.iracing.com/seasons/2023-s2/

Full 2023 Season 2 Release details can be found on the iRacing Members Forums here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/38063/2023-season-2-release-notes-2023-03-07-02#latest