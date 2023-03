Share · View all patches · Build 10712431 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 09:39:35 UTC by Wendy

Excited to announce the release of Stellar Sovereigns!

To celebrate this mile stone I invite you to a live streaming of the game tonight starting from 17:00 (GMT)

https://steamcommunity.com/broadcast/watch/76561199422288061

I hope to see you all there!