Spring Update comes with the biggest Farm DLC news to this date!

The spring season is so close, and Farm DLC is not far behind!

I have no idea about you guys, but I'm kind of done with the winter already! Let the spring finally come!

We welcome its arrival with a fresh Spring Update, that you can already find in House Flipper:

A brand new property, located in some deep woods - a lakeside treehouse!

Players can now lay floor tiles on their balconies, a change many of you asked for!

A set of new light switches to better fit the vibes of your interior designs.

A bunch of interactive blinds that will add a touch of elegance and sun protection!

A broad range of furniture pieces, mainly in a modern loft office style.

Optimization improvements and minor bug fixes that should help with the recent in-game issues.

The spring season also brings us closer and closer to our long-awaited release, which is of course the DLC we've been working on for more than a year already - the Farm DLC!

Today, on a little surprise developer stream, we had the pleasure to show you lots of different Farm DLC gameplay aspects, and finally announce the release date!!

Lights out, it’s showtime! 📺

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1832960/House_Flipper__Farm_DLC/

It’s official! Get ready for the farming adventure of your life and a new experience in the countryside.

With this grand announcement, we're also proud to present one of the last (if not the last) of the Farm DLC Development Blogs.

Before we proceed to the main course, we’d like to thank you for your support and feedback under the last devlog.

A long time ago, we showed you an early WIP version of house extensions. Today it’s time for a quick guide to the Architect Tool. It’s one of the most important mechanics in the game, and now you can see how it's changed from the last time. Besides that, you’re going to see wood cutting and a new way of painting. Without further ado, let’s get Flipping!

Architect tool

Alright, Flippers, let’s start with the basics. First, we need foundations. Use the Architect tool from the menu, and see what you can do with it:

After you’ve reached the desired shape of your extension, let it rise. Wish we could build things quickly like this in real life, don’t you think?

Now let’s proceed to the most important stage – connecting the extension with the building. It’s as easy as it looks, just move foundations close to the house, and connect them when the icon shows up.

But that’s not everything! We thought that you may want to create inner walls with the Architect tool. Now it’s possible. Plan them while creating foundations, and they’ll appear inside your extended house.

What’s left is to install new doors and connect both houses to make it whole. Now you can enjoy and decorate everything as you desire.

With creation, there also comes destruction. Our goal was to let you be free with your decisions, that’s why we’ve implemented the ability to cancel the extension, even when it's fully done.

Paint gun

Tired of carrying a heavy can of paint? Bored with that slow and manual paint roller? Time for changes! Welcome to the new era of painting, Flippers. Get ready for this unexpected tool, which will let you fasten your work, and make it easy and comfortable. I’d like to present to you our new Paint gun! Fill it with your favorite color of paint, and let’s get started!

Chainsaw

A true farmer can’t work without proper tools. Our next one is a chainsaw. Remember to be cautious, safety first.

Animals

We’ve come to the end of this update, but before I close, let me show you those cuties!

It’s time to feed them, rub them, and love them.

That would be it for today’s development update, Flippers. I hope you liked our little showcase and get ready for the exciting day of the 13th of April – Farm DLC release.

If you want to keep up-to-date, follow us on social media and wishlist us on our Steam Page to not miss any future updates.

Last but not least, we're getting close to House Flipper's 5th birthday!

5 years have passed since the release of House Flipper, so this year is a year of celebration for us! To mark the occasion, we will be revealing surprises we have prepared for our community throughout the year!

For starters, a special discount for our fans on the House Flipper game and DLCs on Steam! The discount launches on March 7, 2023, at 6 pm UTC:

House Flipper - 50% discount

Garden DLC - 50% discount

HGTV DLC - 50% discount

Luxury DLC - 50% discount

Pets DLC - 35% discount

House Flipper Pets VR - 30% discount

House Flipper VR - 50% discount

The Tenants - 30% discount

Thanks for your support, and have a lovely evening guys!

~ Frozen District & Frozen Way Teams