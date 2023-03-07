Hotel Renovator is out now! Join the celebration!

Thank you!

The moment has come. Hotel Renovator is officially here, and you can play it right now. Developing this game was a wild ride, but we are happy to have you, the best community out there, to help us through every step of the way. So no matter if you’re a regular Two Horizons Discord member or if you’ve just arrived here, we want to thank you for your support! We hope you’ll love Hotel Renovator as much as our families and we do.

Here's a brand new launch trailer for you to enjoy!

Do you want to be a Top Designer or a Mad Designer?

Now that you guys have the game, too, it’s time to start the real fun! We have an amazing live show for you called the Top Designer, where we will be looking at your best screenshots from the game tagged with #hotelrenovator on Discord and your social media. Together with the Discord community, we will choose the best and the craziest designs of the week!

Grab your Hotel Renovator game, and join our hilarious Discord channel. See you later, renovator!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1214470

