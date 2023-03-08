FRACTAL 4.13

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect options settings to be saved out for currently non-applicable options.

Fixed an issue that caused the "speech to text" options text being very slightly smaller than the other Network options.

Fixed a rare issue that caused some menu options not to re-translate when changing languages.

Fixed an issue that caused a number of options to appear in non-relevant configurations, where they have no functional effect.

Fixed an issue that caused the Base Complexity option to be incorrectly hidden on some platforms.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Gamma option from being visible on some platforms.

Fixed an issue that caused an incorrect "Go Back" text prompt to appear on the save select screen after adjusting options.

An extra level of control has been added to the Hold-to-Confirm option setting, allowing players to disable hold-to-confirm for most interactions but keeping this for destructive actions.

Fixed an issue that caused pending options setting changes to be discarded when entering an options submenu.

Fixed an issue that caused inventory slot highlights to render on top of popups.

Fixed an issue that caused text on the starship's main screen to be cropped incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused text to crop incorrectly in the journey milestones UI.

Fixed an issue that caused the swap build/quick menu option from working in ships or exocraft.

Fixed an issue that caused the Sprint/Scan option to have the wrong description after applying a change.

Fixed an issue that caused refiner contents to be lost when warping out of a freighter.

Fixed a number of rendering issues with planetary objects.

Fixed an issue that caused some Twitch reward ships to be missing their Vesper Sail.

Fixed an issue that could cause volcanoes to appear in the middle of previously constructed bases during the Utopia expedition.

Fixed a number of issues that could case exocraft first-person cameras to break.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a debug button to appear on the frontend.

Fixed an issue that could cause base screenshots to fail to render correctly.

Fixed an issue that prevented the swap sprint/scan option from working when using VR controls.

Fixed an issue that incorrectly attached the personal forcefield to the hands when using a DualShock4 to control PSVR.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to see the VR pointer helper for other players while they were base building.

Fixed an issue that caused the VR wrist menu projector to be too loud.

Fixed an issue that prevented some PC VR users from being able to adjust the size of terrain edits.

Fixed an issue that caused a small amount of lag when using the Analysis Visor in VR.

Fixed an issue that caused galaxy map UI messages to be displayed in an incorrect position in VR.

Fixed an issue that affected particle rendering in VR.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause the in-world UI screens to clip through world geometry or otherwise draw in the wrong position when playing in high-resolution VR.

Fixed an issue that prevented smooth swapping between mouse/keyboard control and PlayStation pads on PC.

Fixed an issue that caused a controller bindings conflict when rotating base parts with Xbox and PlayStation pad controls.

Fixed an issue that caused flashes/incorrect brightness during warp on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue that caused the patch notes to use too small a font on Switch.

Fixed a mission blocker that could affect Switch players in the Trace of Metal mission.

Fixed a mission log issue that affected Switch players when completing Nexus missions that require a Quad Servo.

Fixed an untranslated text ID that was visible on the teleport screen when playing Trace of Metal on Switch.

Fixed an issue that could prevent freighter bases from syncing correctly in multiplayer.

Multiplayer group and friend invites now track if the receiving player is currently busy, and give better feedback to the sending player.

Fixed a performance issue with damaged technology popups.

Fixed an issue that stripped some metadata important to mod authors.

Fixed a memory leak related to changing language settings repeatedly.

Fixed an issue that could cause a hang when loading saves with complex bases.

Fixed a rare crashed related to discovering plants or minerals while aboard the Space Station.

Fixed a crash related to syncing bases in multiplayer.

Fixed a crash that could occur when saving with a very large number of discoveries.