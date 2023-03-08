FRACTAL 4.13

Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue that caused incorrect options settings to be saved out for currently non-applicable options.
-
Fixed an issue that caused the "speech to text" options text being very slightly smaller than the other Network options.
-
Fixed a rare issue that caused some menu options not to re-translate when changing languages.
-
Fixed an issue that caused a number of options to appear in non-relevant configurations, where they have no functional effect.
-
Fixed an issue that caused the Base Complexity option to be incorrectly hidden on some platforms.
-
Fixed an issue that could prevent the Gamma option from being visible on some platforms.
-
Fixed an issue that caused an incorrect "Go Back" text prompt to appear on the save select screen after adjusting options.
-
An extra level of control has been added to the Hold-to-Confirm option setting, allowing players to disable hold-to-confirm for most interactions but keeping this for destructive actions.
-
Fixed an issue that caused pending options setting changes to be discarded when entering an options submenu.
-
Fixed an issue that caused inventory slot highlights to render on top of popups.
-
Fixed an issue that caused text on the starship's main screen to be cropped incorrectly.
-
Fixed an issue that caused text to crop incorrectly in the journey milestones UI.
-
Fixed an issue that caused the swap build/quick menu option from working in ships or exocraft.
-
Fixed an issue that caused the Sprint/Scan option to have the wrong description after applying a change.
-
Fixed an issue that caused refiner contents to be lost when warping out of a freighter.
-
Fixed a number of rendering issues with planetary objects.
-
Fixed an issue that caused some Twitch reward ships to be missing their Vesper Sail.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause volcanoes to appear in the middle of previously constructed bases during the Utopia expedition.
-
Fixed a number of issues that could case exocraft first-person cameras to break.
-
Fixed a rare issue that could cause a debug button to appear on the frontend.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause base screenshots to fail to render correctly.
-
Fixed an issue that prevented the swap sprint/scan option from working when using VR controls.
-
Fixed an issue that incorrectly attached the personal forcefield to the hands when using a DualShock4 to control PSVR.
-
Fixed an issue that allowed players to see the VR pointer helper for other players while they were base building.
-
Fixed an issue that caused the VR wrist menu projector to be too loud.
-
Fixed an issue that prevented some PC VR users from being able to adjust the size of terrain edits.
-
Fixed an issue that caused a small amount of lag when using the Analysis Visor in VR.
-
Fixed an issue that caused galaxy map UI messages to be displayed in an incorrect position in VR.
-
Fixed an issue that affected particle rendering in VR.
-
Fixed a number of issues that could cause the in-world UI screens to clip through world geometry or otherwise draw in the wrong position when playing in high-resolution VR.
-
Fixed an issue that prevented smooth swapping between mouse/keyboard control and PlayStation pads on PC.
-
Fixed an issue that caused a controller bindings conflict when rotating base parts with Xbox and PlayStation pad controls.
-
Fixed an issue that caused flashes/incorrect brightness during warp on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
-
Fixed an issue that caused the patch notes to use too small a font on Switch.
-
Fixed a mission blocker that could affect Switch players in the Trace of Metal mission.
-
Fixed a mission log issue that affected Switch players when completing Nexus missions that require a Quad Servo.
-
Fixed an untranslated text ID that was visible on the teleport screen when playing Trace of Metal on Switch.
-
Fixed an issue that could prevent freighter bases from syncing correctly in multiplayer.
-
Multiplayer group and friend invites now track if the receiving player is currently busy, and give better feedback to the sending player.
-
Fixed a performance issue with damaged technology popups.
-
Fixed an issue that stripped some metadata important to mod authors.
-
Fixed a memory leak related to changing language settings repeatedly.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause a hang when loading saves with complex bases.
-
Fixed a rare crashed related to discovering plants or minerals while aboard the Space Station.
-
Fixed a crash related to syncing bases in multiplayer.
-
Fixed a crash that could occur when saving with a very large number of discoveries.
-
Fixed a crash related to particle rendering.
