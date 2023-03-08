 Skip to content

No Man's Sky update for 8 March 2023

FRACTAL 4.13

FRACTAL 4.13

Last edited by Wendy

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused incorrect options settings to be saved out for currently non-applicable options.

  • Fixed an issue that caused the "speech to text" options text being very slightly smaller than the other Network options.

  • Fixed a rare issue that caused some menu options not to re-translate when changing languages.

  • Fixed an issue that caused a number of options to appear in non-relevant configurations, where they have no functional effect.

  • Fixed an issue that caused the Base Complexity option to be incorrectly hidden on some platforms.

  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the Gamma option from being visible on some platforms.

  • Fixed an issue that caused an incorrect "Go Back" text prompt to appear on the save select screen after adjusting options.

  • An extra level of control has been added to the Hold-to-Confirm option setting, allowing players to disable hold-to-confirm for most interactions but keeping this for destructive actions.

  • Fixed an issue that caused pending options setting changes to be discarded when entering an options submenu.

  • Fixed an issue that caused inventory slot highlights to render on top of popups.

  • Fixed an issue that caused text on the starship's main screen to be cropped incorrectly.

  • Fixed an issue that caused text to crop incorrectly in the journey milestones UI.

  • Fixed an issue that caused the swap build/quick menu option from working in ships or exocraft.

  • Fixed an issue that caused the Sprint/Scan option to have the wrong description after applying a change.

  • Fixed an issue that caused refiner contents to be lost when warping out of a freighter.

  • Fixed a number of rendering issues with planetary objects.

  • Fixed an issue that caused some Twitch reward ships to be missing their Vesper Sail.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause volcanoes to appear in the middle of previously constructed bases during the Utopia expedition.

  • Fixed a number of issues that could case exocraft first-person cameras to break.

  • Fixed a rare issue that could cause a debug button to appear on the frontend.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause base screenshots to fail to render correctly.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented the swap sprint/scan option from working when using VR controls.

  • Fixed an issue that incorrectly attached the personal forcefield to the hands when using a DualShock4 to control PSVR.

  • Fixed an issue that allowed players to see the VR pointer helper for other players while they were base building.

  • Fixed an issue that caused the VR wrist menu projector to be too loud.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented some PC VR users from being able to adjust the size of terrain edits.

  • Fixed an issue that caused a small amount of lag when using the Analysis Visor in VR.

  • Fixed an issue that caused galaxy map UI messages to be displayed in an incorrect position in VR.

  • Fixed an issue that affected particle rendering in VR.

  • Fixed a number of issues that could cause the in-world UI screens to clip through world geometry or otherwise draw in the wrong position when playing in high-resolution VR.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented smooth swapping between mouse/keyboard control and PlayStation pads on PC.

  • Fixed an issue that caused a controller bindings conflict when rotating base parts with Xbox and PlayStation pad controls.

  • Fixed an issue that caused flashes/incorrect brightness during warp on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

  • Fixed an issue that caused the patch notes to use too small a font on Switch.

  • Fixed a mission blocker that could affect Switch players in the Trace of Metal mission.

  • Fixed a mission log issue that affected Switch players when completing Nexus missions that require a Quad Servo.

  • Fixed an untranslated text ID that was visible on the teleport screen when playing Trace of Metal on Switch.

  • Fixed an issue that could prevent freighter bases from syncing correctly in multiplayer.

  • Multiplayer group and friend invites now track if the receiving player is currently busy, and give better feedback to the sending player.

  • Fixed a performance issue with damaged technology popups.

  • Fixed an issue that stripped some metadata important to mod authors.

  • Fixed a memory leak related to changing language settings repeatedly.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause a hang when loading saves with complex bases.

  • Fixed a rare crashed related to discovering plants or minerals while aboard the Space Station.

  • Fixed a crash related to syncing bases in multiplayer.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when saving with a very large number of discoveries.

  • Fixed a crash related to particle rendering.

