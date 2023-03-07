The Explorers Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10712020 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 17:19:21 UTC by Wendy

The new Explorers Update is now live!

Launch and expedition into the unkown seas to find new lands and riches.

But to achieve this victory you will need a sizable population and build a dry dock to be able to construct a Caravel and explore the great seas.

New Expedition Victory

3 New Wonders: Grand Sun Pyramid, Temple of Awakening and Sea Fortress

New building: Dry Dock (required for the expedition victory)

Culture changes, now the max caps to receive a reward from culture points will increase according to your population size

Several fixes and improvements suggested by the community

There is also a new roadmap incoming!

We will have 2 big content updates before the final 1.0 release!

So expect LakeSide to launch out of early access this summer!

Thank you everyone.