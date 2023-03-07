Tomorrow i will be leaving for the Aegean, to help a friend with making a Najad 38 sailing vessel sea worthy and deliver it where it needs to go, so i will be gone for few weeks.

I wanted to upload the latest update before i go. In this update i added Greek to the translations and fixed up some code as far as languages go. Greek isn't finished yet so ignore how it looks in some places. I will take care of it when i get back. Also there is a new level in the archive but i haven't unlocked it yet (part of the upcoming third addition to SailSim)

If you are using a language, other than English, you will notice that SailSim will reset back to English from what you had. Just set it back and it should be the last time this happens. I redone how languages are sorted so i don't have to do it later.

Can't wait to get back and continue working on this. Have lots of ideas i want to present in the new releases.