New World Update 1.8.4 downtime will begin at 11:00 PM PT (7:00AM UTC) on March 7 and marks the end of the Legacy of Crassus event. It also includes fixes to locked items.
WORLD EXPERIENCE
FACTION MISSIONS
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to bypass the PvP Faction Mission requirements and complete Patrol Territory quests.
COMBAT CHANGES
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue that allowed Abilities to be used multiple times without cooldowns.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to dodge more times than intended without consuming Stamina.
ECONOMY, PROGRESSION, & GEAR
CRAFTING
- Fixed an issue that caused Crafting to fail and deliver the message "Crafting attempt failed".
UX/UI/SOCIAL
- Fixed an issue that caused the leave Company pop up to occur every time a player spoke to their Faction representative.
LOCKED ITEMS
- Fixed an issue that caused locked items to display as bound to a player.
- Fixed an issue that allowed locked items to be transferred to a bag on the ground if they were equipped.
- Fixed an issue that prevented locked items from being deposited to storage. Locked items will still not transfer using the “Transfer All“ button.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to receive the wrong message "Cannot drop mission items" when attempting to discard locked item from their inventory. The correct message "Cannot drop locked items" will now appear.
