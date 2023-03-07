Share · View all patches · Build 10711947 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 17:06:29 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Adventurers!

New World Update 1.8.4 downtime will begin at 11:00 PM PT (7:00AM UTC) on March 7 and marks the end of the Legacy of Crassus event. It also includes fixes to locked items.

WORLD EXPERIENCE

FACTION MISSIONS

Fixed an issue that allowed players to bypass the PvP Faction Mission requirements and complete Patrol Territory quests.

COMBAT CHANGES

GENERAL

Fixed an issue that allowed Abilities to be used multiple times without cooldowns.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to dodge more times than intended without consuming Stamina.

ECONOMY, PROGRESSION, & GEAR

CRAFTING

Fixed an issue that caused Crafting to fail and deliver the message "Crafting attempt failed".

UX/UI/SOCIAL

Fixed an issue that caused the leave Company pop up to occur every time a player spoke to their Faction representative.

LOCKED ITEMS

Fixed an issue that caused locked items to display as bound to a player.

Fixed an issue that allowed locked items to be transferred to a bag on the ground if they were equipped.

Fixed an issue that prevented locked items from being deposited to storage. Locked items will still not transfer using the “Transfer All“ button.

Fixed an issue that caused players to receive the wrong message "Cannot drop mission items" when attempting to discard locked item from their inventory. The correct message "Cannot drop locked items" will now appear.

Thanks for your support! We’ll see you in Aeternum.