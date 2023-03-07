 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 7 March 2023

0.1.11 - Run Save Wipe Fix

Build 10711943

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed character run saves getting randomly wiped when traveling between areas (causing affected player to lose all items, skillcards, have their health set to 0 and gaining a telescope and a toolkit).

(NOTE: The above bug is probably fixed, but as it appears to be completely random, we can't confirm anything. If it happens again, please report the bug to us in the Steam discussions or on our discord.)

  • Fixed "fully discounted" spells not discounting the mana cost increase from Cosmic Will or Astral Spark infusion trait. (Reported by Jazdia and DoubleMayCare.)

Changed files in this update

