Zeepkist update for 7 March 2023

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 14, Patch 2

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 14, Patch 2

  • Fixed Z-Fighting on fan block distance gizmo
  • Added a new setting in the Level Editor settings: "Alternative Property Value Multiplier"

When changing properties on blocks, you can press Shift* to get an alternative value step size. The default step depends on the block, the alternative step is a multiplier that's applied to the step. The default alternative step multiplier has been 2, and you can now choose between these five:

  • 0.01
  • 0.05
  • 0.1
  • 0.5
  • 2

You can switch between these in the settings panel. Block property values will also display decimal places now :)

I hope level creators find this useful! Let me know if there's any issues with it!

Happy Zeepkisting!!
- Yannic

*Shift is the default binding, it uses the binding of Multi Select

