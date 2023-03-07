Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 14, Patch 2

Fixed Z-Fighting on fan block distance gizmo

Added a new setting in the Level Editor settings: "Alternative Property Value Multiplier"

When changing properties on blocks, you can press Shift* to get an alternative value step size. The default step depends on the block, the alternative step is a multiplier that's applied to the step. The default alternative step multiplier has been 2, and you can now choose between these five:

0.01

0.05

0.1

0.5

2

You can switch between these in the settings panel. Block property values will also display decimal places now :)

I hope level creators find this useful! Let me know if there's any issues with it!

Happy Zeepkisting!!

- Yannic

*Shift is the default binding, it uses the binding of Multi Select