Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 14, Patch 2

- Fixed Z-Fighting on fan block distance gizmo
- Added a new setting in the Level Editor settings: "Alternative Property Value Multiplier"
When changing properties on blocks, you can press Shift* to get an alternative value step size. The default step depends on the block, the alternative step is a multiplier that's applied to the step. The default alternative step multiplier has been 2, and you can now choose between these five:
- 0.01
- 0.05
- 0.1
- 0.5
- 2
You can switch between these in the settings panel. Block property values will also display decimal places now :)
I hope level creators find this useful! Let me know if there's any issues with it!
Happy Zeepkisting!!
- Yannic
*Shift is the default binding, it uses the binding of Multi Select
Changed files in this update