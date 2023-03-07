UPDATE PATCH V 1.7.3 - NEW SECRET ENDING #7

Was Techrat right? Secret ending #7 now available!
ADDED:
- Added new ending #7.
- New level added with 8 puzzles to solve (It's part of the ending #7).
- Enlarged art gallery.
- Improved appearance buttons in pause menu.
- When respawning in all levels now the player's vision is adjusted to the correct zone.
- Arcade level with rising water now has easy, medium and hard version.
- Automatic walking arcade level now has 3 difficulty levels.
FIXED:
- Redone fans from scratch.
- SAMmy glitch animation improved.
- Now it's possible to dodge the SAMmy glitch both on the ground and at height.
- SAMmy glitch no longer goes through the ground and doesn't kill you if you are underground (missile zone).
- Changes between music now work correctly.
- The Meyers calls are already seen well in 16:10 resolution.
- The skin of the mask painted by the player is now visible in the cinematics.
- Selfie mode is optimized (works better on PC with low performance).
- Fixed problem that didn't render level backgrounds in selfie mode.
- When completing a time trial you don't fall to the void in case you are in the air (this made the player die in levels like SAMsara).
- In the automatic walking arcade there is now a space between the text and the countdown.
- Now the time stops in the auto walk arcade when you reach the goal.
- Nodi's voice changed.
