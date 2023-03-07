 Skip to content

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 7 March 2023

UPDATE PATCH V 1.7.3 - NEW SECRET ENDING #7

Build 10711826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Was Techrat right? Secret ending #7 now available!

ADDED:

  • Added new ending #7.
  • New level added with 8 puzzles to solve (It's part of the ending #7).
  • Enlarged art gallery.
  • Improved appearance buttons in pause menu.
  • When respawning in all levels now the player's vision is adjusted to the correct zone.
  • Arcade level with rising water now has easy, medium and hard version.
  • Automatic walking arcade level now has 3 difficulty levels.

FIXED:

  • Redone fans from scratch.
  • SAMmy glitch animation improved.
  • Now it's possible to dodge the SAMmy glitch both on the ground and at height.
  • SAMmy glitch no longer goes through the ground and doesn't kill you if you are underground (missile zone).
  • Changes between music now work correctly.
  • The Meyers calls are already seen well in 16:10 resolution.
  • The skin of the mask painted by the player is now visible in the cinematics.
  • Selfie mode is optimized (works better on PC with low performance).
  • Fixed problem that didn't render level backgrounds in selfie mode.
  • When completing a time trial you don't fall to the void in case you are in the air (this made the player die in levels like SAMsara).
  • In the automatic walking arcade there is now a space between the text and the countdown.
  • Now the time stops in the auto walk arcade when you reach the goal.
  • Nodi's voice changed.

