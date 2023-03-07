Train Sim World Roadmap : March 2023

A quick summary for those who don’t want to go through the whole article. There are more details on all these points within the Roadmap.
Linke Rheinstrecke: Mainz – Koblenz
New screenshots, and preview this Thursday!
Niddertalbahn (developed by TSG)
We chat to TSG for more information on their upcoming German route
Midland Main Line (developed by Skyhook Games)
An interview with the developer, and a first look at the Class 158
West Cornwall Local Steam Railtour
We chat to Rivet Games for more!
A new Loco Add-on Bundle is in the works
Content for Southeastern High Speed, Cajon Pass, and Kassel-Würzburg
Add-ons Manager is live for PS5 players
Other platforms to follow
Red Light Improvements have been released, with good feedback so far
Scotrail Express: Edinburgh-Glasgow post-release update is live now!
Details of post-release American content patch, coming soon
Changed depots in development branch