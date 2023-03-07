 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Train Sim World® 3 update for 7 March 2023

Train Sim World Roadmap : March 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10711671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A quick summary for those who don’t want to go through the whole article. There are more details on all these points within the Roadmap.

  • Linke Rheinstrecke: Mainz – Koblenz
    New screenshots, and preview this Thursday!

  • Niddertalbahn (developed by TSG)
    We chat to TSG for more information on their upcoming German route

  • Midland Main Line (developed by Skyhook Games)
    An interview with the developer, and a first look at the Class 158

  • West Cornwall Local Steam Railtour
    We chat to Rivet Games for more!

  • A new Loco Add-on Bundle is in the works
    Content for Southeastern High Speed, Cajon Pass, and Kassel-Würzburg

  • Add-ons Manager is live for PS5 players
    Other platforms to follow

  • Red Light Improvements have been released, with good feedback so far

  • Scotrail Express: Edinburgh-Glasgow post-release update is live now!

  • Details of post-release American content patch, coming soon

Read the full article HERE

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 10711671
Depot 1944791
Depot 2101401
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link